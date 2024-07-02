Divyanka relishes gelato in Milan; says 'God, please keep your calorie angels sleeping'

Mumbai: Actor-couple Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are currently vacationing in Europe, and on Tuesday, the actress treated her followers to a delightful glimpse of herself enjoying a gelato ice cream.



Known for her roles in 'Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story', Divyanka took to Instagram and shared a picture and a Reel video from a gelato shop.

In the snapshot, Divyanka is seen wearing an off-white floral dress and holding a gelato ice cream. She opted for a natural makeup look with her hair half-tied.

The accompanying video features the couple, where Divyanka asks Vivek, "Ready for gelatos?" Vivek responds excitedly, "Yesss."

The video then pans across the gelato shop, showcasing different flavours.

The post is captioned: "In the land of gelatos. God please keep your calorie angels sleeping for next 15 days!".

Fans flooded the comments section with compliments. One wrote, "Let's scoop into a world of scoops." Another commented, "Full of cuteness."

A fan humorously added, "May the calories take a vacation too."

Earlier, Divyanka had shared joyful moments with Vivek while paragliding in Interlaken, Switzerland.

In her Stories, she also gave a glimpse of the streets of Milan and local cuisines.

On the professional front, Divyanka rose to fame with her participation in the 2004 reality show 'India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj'. She later starred as Vidya in the 2006 series 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann'.

She has appeared as a contestant on shows like 'Khana Khazana', 'Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan', 'Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout', 'Comedy Circus', 'Nach Baliye 8', and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

Recently, she was seen in 'Adrishyam' as Inspector Parvati Sehgal, alongside Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma, streaming on Sony LIV.

In her personal life, Divyanka and Vivek tied the knot in July 2016 in Bhopal.