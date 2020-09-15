Does Kangana Think She is Rani Lakshmibai, Asks Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj is one helluva artiste. He has proved his mettle as one of the most bankable stars across film industries. This is why he is one of the most sought after actors in Tollywood and Kollywood not to mention Sandalwood.

For the unversed, Prakash Raj's name is actually Prakash Rai. Yes. The actor has the same surname as Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai. The actor changed his surname in Kollywood and Tollywood but for the Kannada audience, he continues to be Prakash Rai. Anyway, talking about the actor there is no doubt about his acting prowess but the actor is also known to speak his mind and mince words which has often landed him in a controversy. The last time he spoke was about the nepotism debate which has rocked Bollywood after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor said he had faced the same but somehow survived nepotism.

In a latest development, Prakash Raj seems to have become the target of Netizens again with his comments against Kangana Ranaut who's up in arms against the Bollywood mafia and Maharashtra government. It may be recalled that Kangana is waging a lone battle against Maharashtra government and Shivsena after she stated that Mumbai was like Pakistan occupied Kashmir. She was supported by many who spoke for her and others who opposed her on social media. Now, famous multilingual actor Prakash Raj while sharing a meme has tweeted trying to pull her legs. "Does Kangana think that she is Jhansi Lakshmi Bai after acting in one cinema? Also, do actors like Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amir Khan, Vivek Oberoi, think they are Padmavath, Akbar, Ashok, Mangal Pandey, and Narendra Modi?" Thus tweeted Prakash Raj.

As expected Kangana's fans got after Prakash Raj and is phoo phooing him questioning the actor if Maharashtra government's decision to demolish Kangana's building was justified. After taking a dig at Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray's ego in her video, Kangana also called on the governor of Mahasrashtra and Goa, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari before leaving to Manali in Himachal Pradesh where the actress hails from. Kangana had stated in her video that Udhav Thackeray's ego would be destroyed the way her office building came tumbling down after the BMC demolition. She also hit out at him for collaborating with the film Mafia.