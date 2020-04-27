Doordarshan to re-telecast Shri Krishna

New Delhi: More than 20 years after its broadcast, Ramanand Sagar's epic mythological series Shri Krishna is all set to make a comeback on Doordarshan, the broadcaster announced on Sunday.

The show joins other popular epics such as Ramayan and Mahabharat to be re-run amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. 'Coming soon: 'Shri Krishna',' the post on DD National channel's official handle read.

Created, written and directed by Sagar, the series chronicled the life of Lord Krishna. The show was first broadcast on Doordarshan's Metro Channel (DD 2) from 1993, but moved to DD National in 1996.