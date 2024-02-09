Eagle Movie Leaked: Full HD Movie Leaked On Movierulz, Telegram













Ravi Teja, popularly known as the Mass Raja, returns with a gripping action thriller titled "Eagle," which was initially slated for a Sankranti release. However, the film hit screens worldwide on February 9 amidst tremendous anticipation and excitement. Making his directorial debut, cinematographer-cum-editor Karthik Ghattamaneni helms this project, which is funded by People Media Factory.

The storyline revolves around Sahadeva Varma, the enigmatic owner of a cotton mill located in the Talakona forest region. Initially perceived as influential, Varma's hidden past as an assassin is unearthed by a determined journalist. Forced into hiding for over a decade, Varma finds himself pursued not only by Indian National Security agencies but also by other adversaries seeking to eliminate him.

Despite the buzz surrounding its release, "Eagle" faced an unfortunate setback as it fell victim to online piracy within mere hours of its theatrical debut. Illegal websites swiftly copied and distributed the film's content, undermining the efforts of the filmmakers and dampening the enthusiasm of eager fans.

Starring Ravi Teja in the lead role, the cast also includes Anupama Prameswaran, Navdeep, Vinay Rai, Kavya Thapar, Srinivas Avasarala, and Madhoo, each playing pivotal characters in the narrative.

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, "Eagle" is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the banner of People Media Factory. The editing duties are handled by Karthik Gattamneni along with Uthara, while Davzand is credited with the film's background score and music.









DISCLAIMER: We condemn piracy in all its forms as it constitutes a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We urge viewers to refrain from engaging in or supporting piracy activities and to appreciate creative content through legal means



