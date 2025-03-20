‘Elio’ trailer promises a thrilling cosmic misadventure with eccentric alien lifeforms

Mumbai: The trailer of the upcoming animated movie ‘Elio’ has been unveiled. It tells the story of an 11-year-old whose biggest wish is to get abducted by aliens, as well as his Aunt Olga (voiced by Zoe Saldana) and Glordon (voiced by Remy Edgerly), Elio’s unexpected first friend who happens to be an alien.

The titular character is voiced by Yonas Kibreab. The film showcases Elio travelling millions of miles across the universe encountering a host of out-of-this world creatures who just might help him figure out exactly where he belongs.

The cosmic misadventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession. So, when he’s beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio’s all in for the epic undertaking.

Mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be.

Directed by Madeline Sharafian (“Burrow” Sparkshort), Domee Shi (“Bao” short, “Turning Red”) and Adrian Molina (co-screenwriter/co-director of “Coco”), and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of “Coco”), the film also features the voices of Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa and Shirley Henderson as OOOOO.

Produced by Disney and Pixar, ‘Elio’ is set to release in theaters on June 20, 2025.

The new Elio trailer has a very different tone from the original, and several key scenes have been remade with a different story in mind. It’s unclear exactly how much the upcoming Elio film has changed, but there are massive differences.

Meanwhile, Zoe Saldana recently bagged the Best Supporting Actress for ‘Emilia Perez’. The film is based on Audiard's opera libretto of the same name, which he loosely adapted from a chapter of the 2018 novel ‘Ecoute’ by French writer Boris Razon.

The film follows a Mexican cartel leader (played by Karla Sofía Gascon) who aims to disappear and transition into a woman with the help of a lawyer.



