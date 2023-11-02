Live
Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani to appear on 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode
Mumbai: ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner Elvish Yadav and finalist Manisha Rani will appear on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of the 17th edition of ‘Bigg Boss’ hosted by Salman Khan.
Elvish will be seen promoting the upcoming Indian adaptation of ‘Temptation Island’ and Manish will be joining him. The two will be seen interacting with Salman first and then would be seen talking to housemates and how they are liking the game played by the housemates.
The cast of the upcoming show ‘Doree’, which includes Amar Upadhyay and Sudha Chandran too will be seen attending the show for promotion. Amar is a former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant and was a finalist in the fifth season of the controversial reality show. The fifth season was won by Juhi Parmar.
Elvish took home the winner’s trophy in the OTT version of the show which concluded in August. His close friends Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani made it to the Top 5.
‘Bigg Boss 17’ airs on Colors and JioCinema.