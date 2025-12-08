Happy Birthday Prerna Arora

Happy Birthday to the visionary filmmaker Prerna Arora!

The number 8, which has always been her lucky number, blesses this special day — 8th December — as she embarks on a powerful new journey.

From today, Prerna Arora begins work on her next untitled mythological adventure PAN-India film in collaboration with the giant Zee Studios. After the success of ‘Rustom’ and ‘Jatadhara’, this marks her third collaboration with the studio. The film will be produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang & Prerna Arora, and co-produced by Keerthan.

Meanwhile, following its theatrical run, ‘Jatadhara’ is now premiering on Amazon Prime Video and is already trending in top charts, adding another milestone to this winning partnership.

She gained prominence as a producer through a series of commercially and National Award-winning Hindi films, including ‘Rustom’, ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Pad Man’, and ‘Pari’. Her work during this period was noted for blending strong storytelling with impactful social themes, helping her emerge as one of the most visible young female producers in mainstream Bollywood. She continued developing multiple projects in Hindi and the South industry.

Once again, wishing our successful producer Prerna Arora all the best for her future projects and the happiest birthday filled with success.