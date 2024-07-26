‘Emaindho Manase’ from‘Average Student Nani’is a melodious track

Pawan Kumar Kothuri, who wowed audiences with his directorial debut Merise Merise, is now stepping into the spotlight as a lead actor with his latest project, Average Student Nani. Kothuri is also producing the film under his banner, Sri Neelakanta Mahadeva Entertainments LLP.

The movie is generating buzz with its extensive promotional campaign. Following the positive reception of the concept and motion posters, as well as the first single, the team has just released a second single titled “Emaindho Manase.” This melodious track, composed by Karthik B Kodakandla, features enchanting vocals by Shakthi Sree Gopalan and catchy lyrics by Krishnaveni Mallavajjala. The song showcases the on-screen chemistry between Pawan Kumar and SahibaBhasin, adding to the film's appeal.

Currently in its post-production phase, Average Student Nani is set to hit theaters on August 2nd, with PVR Inox Pictures handling its distribution. The film also boasts cinematography by Sajeesh Rajendran and editing by Uddhav SB, promising a well-crafted cinematic experience.



