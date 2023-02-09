Exciting News on the Sequel of Bichagadu.

The highly anticipated sequel to the hit film Bichagadu, which was released seven years ago and starred Vijay Anthony, is officially titled Bichagadu 2. Directed by Vijay himself, the film is generating buzz once again.

The movie's makers have just announced that they will be releasing a four-minute sneak peek into the world of Bichagadu 2 tomorrow at 5 PM, along with a captivating poster.



Starring Kavya Thappar as the female lead and featuring Hareesh Peradi in a prominent role, the film boasts music composed by Vijay himself, and is being produced by his wife Fathima Vijay. With its Summer 2023 release date fast approaching, anticipation is high for Bichagadu 2.

