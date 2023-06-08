Fahadh Faasil’s next flick teaser creates curiosity

Live
“Dhoomam” is an upcoming Malayalam thriller starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. Directed by Pawan Kumar, known for his work on “U-Turn,” the...
“Dhoomam” is an upcoming Malayalam thriller starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. Directed by Pawan Kumar, known for his work on “U-Turn,” the movie has Aparna Balamurali as the female lead. The teaser of the film has generated intrigue, although it doesn’t reveal much about the plot. It seems to revolve around the pursuit of easy money and the challenges that arise. The trailer, which is yet to be released, is expected to shed more light on the storyline.
“Dhoomam” also marks the Malayalam debut of Hombale Films, known for producing blockbusters like KGF and Kantara. Roshan Mathew, Achyuth Kumar, and Vineeth have important roles in this pan-South film, set to release on June 23, 2023. Poornachandra Tejaswi SV composed the music for the movie.