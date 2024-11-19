Farhan Akhtar Pays Tribute to Rezang La Heroes with First Look of ‘120 Bahadur’

‘120 Bahadur,’ directed by Razneesh Ghai, is a cinematic salute to the valiant soldiers who defended India during the 1962 Indo-China War. Unveiled on the 62nd anniversary of the Battle of Rezang La, the first-look poster features Farhan Akhtar in a tribute to the 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment’s Charlie Company.

The film sheds light on the extraordinary courage of Major Shaitan Singh and his men, who stood their ground against an overwhelming force of 3,000 Chinese troops. Despite the harsh conditions and being heavily outnumbered, these 120 soldiers displayed unparalleled bravery, holding their position and protecting India's borders.

On November 18, 1962, in the freezing heights of Ladakh, this small unit of soldiers fought to their last breath, ensuring their place in history as symbols of resilience and patriotism. Farhan Akhtar shared the first-look poster on X (formerly Twitter) with a poignant message:

“It’s been 62 years since 1962. Today, we honor the unparalleled courage and sacrifice of the heroes of Rezang La. 120 Bahadur is our tribute to the valor and the indomitable spirit of Major Shaitan Singh and his brave men, who stood their ground against insurmountable odds. Their story echoes through time, reminding us of the price of freedom and the strength of unity, with a special salute to the Ahir community, whose sons displayed unmatched bravery in defending our nation.”

‘120 Bahadur’ brings to life the heroic actions of Major Shaitan Singh, a Param Vir Chakra awardee, and the men of Charlie Company. The film is a tribute to their sacrifice, ensuring their story reaches a wider audience and inspires future generations.

The film is bankrolled by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios. With a focus on authenticity and emotion, ‘120 Bahadur’ promises to be a powerful portrayal of one of

India’s most iconic battles.