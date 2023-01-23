From Pathaan To Hunt: Check Out The New Releases Of Bollywood And Tollywood

It is all known that the Pongal festival had the biggest releases of this season like Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya. Now, as Republic Day is nearing, the most-awaited movies like Pathaan and Hunt are ready to hit the theatres. Even the OTT platforms are also holding some interesting movies for this week…

Bollywood

1. Pathaan

Release Date: 25th January 2023

Star Cast: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Gautam Rode, Gavie Chahal and Shaji

Director: Siddharth Anand

Genre: Action Thriller

Going with the trailer, it starts off with John Abraham challenging the Indian army that he will destroy the country but here enter the country's most-trusted soldier Pathaan. He is assigned the mission to destroy the enemy. Deepika Padukone also joins him in this mission. The trio's action-packed sequences, high-end missile and rifle chases are just out of the box… The makers gave SRK the perfect come-back mission and for sure it's a treat for all the movie buffs as well. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Shah Rukh will bring down the enemy John Abraham.

2. Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh

Release Date: 26th January, 2023

Star Cast: Deepak Antani, Chinmay Mandlekar and Tanisha Santoshi

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Genre: Fictional drama

Tollywood

1. Hunt

Release Date: 26th January, 2023

Star Cast: Sudheer Babu, Bharath, Srikanth, Mime Gopi, Kabir Duhan Singh, Mounika Reddy, Goparaju Ramana, Manjula, Chitra Shukla, Supoorna Malkar, Sanjay Swaroop, Ravi Varma, 'Gemini' Suresh, Abhijit Poondla, Kotesh Mannava and Satya Krishnan

Director: Mahesh Surapaneni

Genre: Cop drama

Going with the earlier launched trailer, it starts off with Sudheer Babu being introduced as a cop Arjun but he loses his memory in an accident. He happens to chase down the mystery behind the murder of his close friend Aryan Dev aka Bharath who was an assistant commissioner. But due to the deadly accident, he forgets his past but his higher official and friend Srikanth advises him to concentrate on his strengths rather than focussing on the lost memory. He asks him to chase the mystery within 18 days and report him with answers to 'How Why Who' questions. Arjun faces many challenges during his investigation but finally submits the report to Srikanth and surprisingly leaves the last page of the dairy empty. So, we need to wait and watch how Arjun will solve the mystery by connecting the right chords.

Now, let us check the OTT platform new releases…

Amazon Prime Video

Released January 23

Judy Justice: S2: Winter Premiere (2022) (Freevee) *Freevee Original Series

Released January 27

Shotgun Wedding (2023) *Prime Video Original Movie

The King's Speech (2010)

Released January 30

Wildcat (2022) *Prime Video Original Movie

Released January 31

Killing Them Softly (2012) (Freevee)

Disney+ Hotstar

January 25

Extraordinary: Season 1

Lost Man Found: Season 1, weekly

January 31

The Watchful Eye: Season 1, Episode 1–2, weekly

Netflix

Coming to Netflix on January 23rd

• Black Sunshine Baby! (2022)

• Narvik (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on January 24th

• George Lopez: Why You Cry? (2005)

• Little Angel (Season 2)

• Physical: 100 (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on January 25th

• Against The Ropes (Season 1) Netflix Original

• Begin Again (2013)

• Love Never Lies: Poland (Season 1) Netflix Original

• The Endless Night (Season 1) Netflix Original

• The Price of Family (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on January 26th

• 18 Pages (2022)

• An Action Hero (2022)

• Daniel Spellbound (Season 2) Netflix Original

• Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song (2022)

• Record of Ragnarok (Season 2 – Episodes 1-10) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on January 27th

• Kings of Jo'Burg (Season 2) Netflix Presents

• Lockwood & Co. (Season 1) Netflix Original

• The Snow Girl (Season 1) Netflix Original

• You People (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on January 28th

• InuYasha (Season 3)

• Raangi (2020)

So guys enjoy watching these new movies and series in both theatres and OTT platforms...