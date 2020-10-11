Gattimela Actress Ashwini Eyes Telugu TV Debut In Nagabhairavi

Kannada TV serial actress Ashwini, of 'Gattimela' fame is all set to shine in Telugu serials.

The actor who is entertaining Kannada viewers through the serial Gattimela has stepped into the Telugu serial industry to explore new roles. The actor who has become a household name after the portrayal of Aarti's character as a member of a traditional family in the Kannada serial will be seen as 'Naga Bhairavi' in the Telugu serial.

The actor's character will have two shades, one as Naga Devatha, and the other as a tribal girl in the upcoming Telugu serial. Ashwini, who has made enough preparations for the role has turned slim after reducing about 6 kgs weight.

Another interesting feature is that famous actress Ramya Krishnan will also be seen in this upcoming serial. The promo of this serial has already earned great appreciation from the viewers. Ashwini says that she will never ignore Kannada serials after entering Telugu field, and is dreaming of making an entry into the big screen. The actress is hoping that this serial will give a big turning point in her acting career.

Ashwini has shared her thoughts on social media with some photos and has stated that though the languages are different, the emotions are the same. We hear that there will be a lot of adventurous scenes in the serial. Another special thing about this serial is that the fight master who taught adventures to Anushka Shetty has trained Ashwini also.

Ashwini is sparing more time for this serial as it involves more adventures and dancing scenes. It may be recalled that Ashwini had worked in a Mega Kannada serial "Radha Ramana' as the sister of Ramana. Now Ashwini will be portraying a totally different character in Naga Bhairavi.