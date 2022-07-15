Gautham Vasudev Menon Is Introduced As 'Major Selvan' In Dulquer Salman's 'Sita Ramam'

It is all known that South Indian ace actor Dulquer Salman and Bollywood's young actress Mrunal Thakur are all set to roll back the audience to 1964 to experience them the periodic love tale 'Sita Ramam'… Even Tollywood's glam doll Rashmika Mandanna is also essaying a prominent role along with ace filmmaker Gautam Vasudev Menon. Off late, the makers unveiled the first look poster of this director and introduced him as 'Major Selvan'…

Dulquer, Mrunal and Gautam shared the first look poster on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Sharing Gautam's first look poster Dulquer also wrote, "Attention Everyone! 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐯𝐚𝐧 is here! Here's the first look of @menongautham from #SitaRamam. https://youtu.be/G2FA6xE1cEQ @dulQuer @mrunal0801 @hanurpudi @iamRashmika @iSumanth @Composer_Vishal @VyjayanthiFilms @SwapnaCinema @SonyMusicSouth #SitaRamamOnAug5".

Gautam Vasudev Menon looked terrific in the army uniform and is introduced as Major Selvan.

Sita Ramam has Dulquer Salman as Lieutenant Ram while Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen as Sita and it is her debut Tollywood movie. Rashmika is essaying the role of a Muslim girl Afreen. Young filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi who is known for directing Anadala Rakshasi and Padi Padi Leche Manasu is helming this project. Sumanth, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj are also essaying prominent roles in this movie. Going with the plot, it deals with 1964 periodic love tale… This movie is being produced by Aswini Dutt under the Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies banners. This movie will be made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages!

PS Vinod is handling the camera while Vishal Chandrasekhar scored the tunes for this movie! We need to wait for 5th August to witness the epic periodic war and love story on the big screens!



