Golden Globe Awards 2021: Chadwick Boseman's Wife Breaks Down Accepting His Posthumous Golden Globe

Even though the Golden Globe Awards 2021 are being held virtually, the winning speeches are stealing the hearts… Some actors who won their first Golden Globe went short of words, while a few bagged this prestigious award for the second time… Coming to Chadwick Boseman who passed away a few months ago batting with cancer, has won the posthumous

'Golden Globe Award' for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. His wife Simone Ledward accepted the award and broke down thanking the people on her husband's behalf…

She doled out, "He would thank God, he would thank his parents, he would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices. He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history".

She added, "I don't have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love, so thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that, and hon, you keep 'em coming."

Well, Boseman breathed in last in August 2020. The Black Panther star battled with cancer for four years…

https://twitter.com/chadwickboseman/status/1299530165463199747

This post has a picture of Boseman along with a note... "His diagnosis was revealed in a family statement after his death. "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

The Golden Globes Award ceremony was held on Sunday but many of the Hollywood stars and nominees attended it through virtual mode…