‘Happy Ending’ maintains an entertaining tone: Yash Puri
Yash Puri, renowned for his roles in ZEE5’s “Alanati Sitralu” and the recent epic drama “Shaakuntalam,” is set for the release of his upcoming film "Happy Ending." The film, directed by Kowshik Bheemidi and produced by Yogesh Kumar, Sanjay Reddy, and Anil Pallala under Hamstech Films and Silly Monks Studios, explores a unique concept involving curses from mythology impacting a modern young man.
In an interaction session, Yash Puri shared insights into the film's storyline, genre, and distinctive elements. He says, “‘Happy Ending’ creatively delves into the impact of ancient curses on a contemporary protagonist. Despite the challenges, the movie maintains a light-hearted and entertaining tone, focusing on the protagonist's amusing efforts to confront the curse.”
Yash Puri emphasizes that the film prioritizes entertainment without delivering a specific message. The characters portrayed by Jhansi and Ajay Ghosh will be presented uniquely, and the film integrates contributions from various departments such as editing, music, and cinematography.
Integrating a concept from three thousand years ago into a modern setting, "Happy Ending" offers a blend of old and new elements to resonate with contemporary audiences. Yash Puri assures that the film, despite the curse theme, is suitable for a Universal Adult audience.
Yash Puri describes his character, Harsha, as a young man grappling with internalized feelings due to a curse. The protagonist expresses love poetically, adding depth to the narrative. Reflecting on the film's journey, Yash Puri acknowledges the crucial role of a demo in convincing producers. With a predominantly new cast and crew, he appreciates producer Anil's support for backing the young team.
"Happy Ending," promising a blend of humor, engaging storyline, and emotional depth, is poised for release during Valentine's week, offering a unique cinematic experience for diverse audiences.