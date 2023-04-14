As Tamil New Year approaches this Friday, several Tamil movies are set to release in theatres for the grand festival of Summer. Among the six other Tamil films announced to hit the theatres on April 14, 'Rudhran' starring Raghava Lawrence in the lead role is the major release, as the lead actor returns with a theatrical release after four years. The booking for 'Rudhran' has already begun, and the makers have started promoting the film to build buzz. Here are five reasons why you should watch Raghava Lawrence starrer 'Rudhran' in theatres:

1. Raghava Lawrence plays a two-shaded character. As seen in the trailer, he plays a charismatic role in one half, and a ruthless killer in the other. Lawrence's character takes revenge for his wife's death, and the action-packed drama also includes strong family sentiment, making the film enjoyable for all generations.

2. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the female lead opposite Raghava Lawrence in 'Rudhran', and her character drives the film forward. Although Shankar's character disappears after the first half of the film, she is expected to strike well with her third Tamil release of this year.

3. Popular film producer Kathiresan makes his directorial debut with 'Rudhran', having taken almost two years for the film's production. Kathiresan has reportedly packed the film with balanced elements of comedy, romance, action, and sentiment, making it the second family entertainer of 2023 after Vijay's 'Varisu'.

4. GV Prakash Kumar scores music for Raghava Lawrence for the first time in 'Rudhran'. The energetic composer finished his work for the film well ahead of time and impressed fans with the background score for the trailer. Kumar's music for the film will add more power to its action and emotional sequences, and it is expected to continue his winning streak from last year.

5. Sarathkumar, who appeared in a cameo role in Raghava Lawrence's 2011 Tamil film 'Kanchana', plays the antagonist in 'Rudhran'. The veteran actor looks powerful in the trailer and is set to have a strong battle with the lead actor. The never-seen-before confrontation between Raghava Lawrence and Sarathkumar might make the film more interesting.