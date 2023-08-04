Live
- Volunteers contributing to blood donation camp at NSTL
- Constable wife murders her husband with her paramour
- Rahul Gandhi's conviction stayed: Priyanka thanks SC, cites Gautam Buddha's quote
- Truth alone triumphs: Mallikarjun hails SC stay on Rahul's conviction
- Congress workers in Wayanad celebrate SC verdict in Rahul Gandhi case
- Lok Sabha Speaker should immediately restore Rahul Gandhi's membership: Chidambaram
- SC stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 2019 defamation case: Goa Congress calls it victory of democracy, citizens
- SC stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 2019 defamation case over Modi surname remark
- Rahul Gandhi defamation case chronology
- Here are the OTT Release Date of ‘Rangabali’
Here are the much more details of ‘Bholaa Shankar pre-release event
The much-awaited Telugu movie “Bholaa Shankar,” featuring Chiranjeevi in the titular role, is directed by Meher Ramesh. Tamannaah Bhatia is the female lead in this biggie, scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on August 11, 2023.The makers have unveiled an interesting update.
The pre-release event of “Bholaa Shankar” will take place on August 6, 2023, at ShilpakalaVedika in Hyderabad after 7 PM. The entire team will grace the event.
“Bholaa Shankar” also has Keerthy Suresh, Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Shankar, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Surekha Vani, Hyper Adhi, Harsha Chemudu, and others. The movie is produced by AK Entertainment, with MahatiSwara Sagar as the music director.
