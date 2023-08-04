Here are the much more details of ‘Bholaa Shankar pre-release event

The much-awaited Telugu movie “Bholaa Shankar,” featuring Chiranjeevi in the titular role, is directed by Meher Ramesh. Tamannaah Bhatia is the female lead in this biggie, scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on August 11, 2023.The makers have unveiled an interesting update.

The pre-release event of “Bholaa Shankar” will take place on August 6, 2023, at ShilpakalaVedika in Hyderabad after 7 PM. The entire team will grace the event.

“Bholaa Shankar” also has Keerthy Suresh, Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Shankar, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Surekha Vani, Hyper Adhi, Harsha Chemudu, and others. The movie is produced by AK Entertainment, with MahatiSwara Sagar as the music director.