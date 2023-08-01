Live
- AICTE, CTE join to provide ‘world-class educational services’ to students, faculty; bridge digital skills gap
- PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to Muslim women, cites triple talaq ban
- City resident amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting
- Virat Kohli shares the Great Sleep health tip as he turns brand ambassador for Duroflex
- OPPO unveils slimmest 5G smartphone in the segment
- Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi for the first time after becoming CM on August 3
- Mehbooba Mufti Slams BJP's Ambitions to Replicate 'Manipur-like Situation' Across India, Calls for Unity and Vigilance
- Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ all set to hit theatres on Oct 20
- Kangana wishes to be paired opposite Vidyut Jammwal in action film
- Welspun Enterprises Q1 net profit grows 89 pc to Rs 92.80 cr
Just In
AICTE, CTE join to provide ‘world-class educational services’ to students, faculty; bridge digital skills gap
PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to Muslim women, cites triple talaq ban
City resident amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting
Virat Kohli shares the Great Sleep health tip as he turns brand ambassador for Duroflex
OPPO unveils slimmest 5G smartphone in the segment
Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi for the first time after becoming CM on August 3
Here is the OTT update of ‘Por Thozil’
Recently, Tamil film “Por Thozhil” got released amidst minimal hype, but it collected huge bucks at the box office due to its solid content.
Recently, Tamil film “Por Thozhil” got released amidst minimal hype, but it collected huge bucks at the box office due to its solid content. The film received critical acclaim and is regarded as one of the best thrillers to have come in Tamil cinema. Debutant Vignesh Raja is the writer and director of this crime thriller.Ashok Selvan and Sarathkumar played the lead roles.
The OTT update that many have been waiting for a long time is here. “Por Thozil” will be available for streaming from 11th August on the Sony LIV platform.The film will stream in Tamil from the said date. This is a great chance for those who love watching crime thrillers. The film also features SarathBabu, Nikhila Vimal, and Nizhalgal Ravi in other key roles. Jaks Bejoy composed the tunes.