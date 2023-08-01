Here is the OTT update of ‘Por Thozil’

Recently, Tamil film “Por Thozhil” got released amidst minimal hype, but it collected huge bucks at the box office due to its solid content. The film received critical acclaim and is regarded as one of the best thrillers to have come in Tamil cinema. Debutant Vignesh Raja is the writer and director of this crime thriller.Ashok Selvan and Sarathkumar played the lead roles.

The OTT update that many have been waiting for a long time is here. “Por Thozil” will be available for streaming from 11th August on the Sony LIV platform.The film will stream in Tamil from the said date. This is a great chance for those who love watching crime thrillers. The film also features SarathBabu, Nikhila Vimal, and Nizhalgal Ravi in other key roles. Jaks Bejoy composed the tunes.