‘HHVM’ promotions heat up with special item song ‘Taara Taara’

The promotional activities for Hari Hara Veera Mallu are currently in full swing, focusing mainly on the film’s audio album, with direct interviews and other campaigns yet to kick off. So far, three songs from the film have been released — out of which only one has struck a chord with the audience, while the other two fell short of expectations.

Now, the special item number Taara Taara has arrived, pleasing fans with its vibrant beats and glam appeal. The song prominently features Niddhi Agerwal, who dazzles with her dancing prowess, highlighting the female lead’s charm and glamour. Earlier, actor Pawan Kalyan had raised concerns about a couple of lines in the song, but Taara Taara itself carried no high expectations going in.

Musically, the track blends fast-paced beats with a subtle melodic touch. Pawan Kalyan makes a special appearance in the lyrical video, teasing fans with glimpses of his chemistry with Niddhi Agerwal — a connection audiences will get to witness fully on the big screen.

The song is sung by Lipsika and Aditya Iyengar, with lyrics by Sri Harsha Emani and music composed by the legendary MM Keeravani. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is slated for release on June 12, 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting the full theatrical experience.