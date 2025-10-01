Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Split After 19 Years Together

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are officially going their separate ways after nearly two decades of marriage. According to reports, the Nicole Kidman Keith Urban split comes after the actress filed for divorce. Sources claim the couple had already been living apart since the summer.

As per the latest Nicole Kidman marriage news, the actress reportedly discovered a “third person” who came between her and Urban. While Kidman wanted to fight for her marriage, sources say that Keith had already “checked out.” One insider explained it wasn’t about busy schedules or habits but something deeper, adding, “Nicole knows who she is,” hinting at the alleged Keith Urban other woman.

Friends of Urban were said to be covering for him, downplaying rumors and insisting the couple was still strong. But Kidman was not convinced. “She’s not naïve. She saw the signs and heard the stories. At some point, the truth becomes impossible to ignore,” a source revealed.

The Nicole Kidman relationship update suggests that the pair quietly separated in June. Kidman reportedly hoped for counseling to save the marriage, but the betrayal proved too much. Sources added that she has been taking care of their two children during this time, holding the family together while Urban moved out of their Nashville home into his own place.

Kidman, 58, was deeply hurt by the situation. “She’s not going to live as anyone’s second choice,” one insider said. While she did not want the split, she felt she had no choice once the truth came out.

The Hollywood celebrity breakup marks the end of one of the industry’s most admired marriages. TMZ first reported the separation, with multiple outlets confirming that the couple’s nearly 19-year journey has now come to an end.