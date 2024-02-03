‘I Hate You’ review: Entertains romantic thriller lovers

Rating: 2.75/5

Karthik Raju, known for "Atharva," comes with aromantic thriller "I Hate You" exploring 'Obsessive Love Disorder' between two teenage girls. Directed by Anji Ram and produced by Beelakanti Nagaraj, the film hit screens this week. PrabhodDamerla narrates the story, with music by Karthik Kodakandla. The audience awaits the verdict on this new release.

Story

Indu (Moksha) loses her parents early and grows up in an orphanage, fostering a close bond with schoolmate Sandhya (Sherry Aggarwal). Sandhya's father, portrayed by Srinivas Reddy, brings Indu home, treating her like family. When Sandhya goes abroad for studies, she falls in love with Rajeev (Karthik Raju). Upon Sandhya's return, complications arise, and Indu, harboring a psychological issue, makes efforts to separate the couple. The movie unfolds the intricate tale of love, separation, and psychological struggles. To uncover the full story and the true nature of Indu's psychological challenges, one must delve into the film.

Performances

Karthik Raju effortlessly portrays the role of a playboy in his signature style, while Sherry Agarwal impresses with her glamorous performance as his partner. Moksha initially exudes innocence with her cute looks, gradually revealing her genuine acting prowess. Priyanka and Rahul deliver diverse performances, with Priyanka portraying a drug addict and Rahul taking on the role of her lover boy. The remaining cast's varied roles contribute to the film's overall appeal.

Analysis & Technicalities

To captivate the audience with romantic thriller films, a compelling plot is essential, and the director successfully chooses a narrative with a strong foundation. The storyline explores the transformation of a beautiful friendship between two girls into an obsessive love disorder, presented romantically and dispelling any misconceptions about it being a lesbian tale.

The first half engages viewers with lighthearted scenes, while the second half introduces thrilling elements post-interval, particularly in the pursuit to liberate Rajiv. Although the climax is predictable, the director maintains an adventurous and engaging tone throughout, effectively navigating the potential pitfalls of such narratives. The cinematography beautifully captures the heroines, and despite some areas for improvement in editing, the film remains visually impressive. The rich production values, well-chosen cast, and picturesque locations contribute to making this movie a satisfying watch for fans of the romantic thriller genre.