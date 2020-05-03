Is 'Indian 2' likely to be dropped?

25 years after the original 'Indian' was released in 1996, the sequel was supposed to blaze across the global silver screens by the end of 2021. Of course, there could have been no better artiste than Kamal Haasan to reprise the role of a fierce nationalist in the second version. Then the whole lot of stars who had made a mark in the last decade too were a part of it – from Siddharth, Bobby Simha at one end to Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal at the other.

Yet, bad luck and controversies have continued to bog down the film right from the time it was conceptualized and announced in 2015 for the very first time by its director S Shankar. The project has changed its financiers from Dil Raju to Lyca Productions, music director from A R Rahman to Anirudh Ravichander in the meanwhile. This is apart from the various big names in southern film languages for various roles, who were considered and could not make it.

Kamal Haasan too has suffered accidents and made a foray into politics in the meanwhile. What has added to the jinx factor however has been the accident which took place a couple of months ago on the film's sets which killed three members of the team. With coronavirus scare also adding to the long list of troubles, there seems to be some truth in the rumours that the ambitious venture might get dropped after all, due to so many uncertainties bogging it down.