It’s a family drama!

Actress Shivani Sharma who has predominantly worked in Hindi, South and Punjabi industries is all set to feature in feature film ‘Arthaat’ (Death is Ultimate Truth) starring alongside Vaishnavi Macdonald, Dev Sharma, Avani Modi, Ravi Pandey, Gauri Shankar, Onkar Das Manikpuri.

The actress gets candid about her role and working experience in the film.Shivani said, "I recently had the opportunity to play the lead character of Vibha in the family drama “Arthaat Death is Ultimate Truth”. This was my first time playing a wife character, making it a very exciting and challenging role for me. The promptness with which I accepted the role was due to my eagerness to take on new challenges and expand my acting skills. To prepare for the role, I put in a lot of effort and dedication to ensure that I delivered my best performance.”

Describing her working experience with her co actors in the film she tells, "I had an amazing experience working with the whole cast of "Arthaat Death is Ultimate Truth", including Vaishnavi Macdonald, Dev Sharma, Avani Modi, Ravi Pandey, Gauri Shankar, and Onkar Das Manikpuri. The familiar vibe on the set made it feel like I was working with my own family. I learned many things from the senior actors who were very down to earth, cooperative, and talented. Overall, it was a wonderful experience."

Talking about the film she says, "It's family drama set in village. The story revolves around family politics and further unfolds many mysteries of the regarding them."