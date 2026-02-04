It’s official; ‘Peddi’ set for April 30 worldwide release

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is leaving no stone unturned for his upcoming film Peddi, undergoing a striking physical transformation and reportedly pushing his limits to do complete justice to the character. While the project witnessed delays due to unforeseen circumstances, the makers have now put all speculation to rest by officially announcing the film’s release date.

Peddi is set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on April 30, perfectly capitalising on the long summer holiday season. The newly unveiled poster has grabbed instant attention, featuring Ram Charan in a fierce and raw avatar. Sporting a heavy beard, long unkempt hair, and a nose ring, the actor looks intense and menacing, hinting at a powerful and rooted narrative.

Director Buchi Babu Sana personally confirmed the release date, bringing much-needed clarity to fans and the trade. With the timeline now locked, the team is expected to accelerate promotional activities while simultaneously wrapping up the remaining portions of the film.

The buzz around Peddi has been strong right from thebeginning. The first glimpse received an overwhelming response across social media, while the first single, Chikiri Chikiri, composed by Oscar-winner AR Rahman, has already crossed a staggering 200 million views, setting new benchmarks. The makers are keen to sustain this momentum with regular updates in the coming months.

Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead opposite Ram Charan, marking a significant pairing. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, with expectations riding high on this ambitious summer release.