Jacqueline Fernandez enters the world of Kichcha Sudeepa-starrer Vikrant Rona

Every revelation about the upcoming Kichcha Sudeepa-starrer Vikrant Rona has been grand. Continuing the spree of making it big, the makers of the film announce that Bollywood star, Jacqueline Fernandez now sets foot into the world of their production. The stunning actress will be seen essaying an interesting role with a special surprise for the fans.

A few months ago, Baadshah Kichcha Sudeepa brought in the celebrations for having completed 25 years in cinema with the film's title logo reveal and a 180-seconder sneak-peek of the multilingual pan-India film and both were superimposed on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa.



Director Anup Bhandari says, "Having Jacqueline aboard adds another pivotal dimension to the story of Vikrant Rona, the world's new hero. We welcome her to the team. She has an interesting role in the film. It was our producer Jack Manjunath who suggested we get her on-board. We're creating a big visual extravaganza for the audience and we're excited to have stars on our side."

Jacqueline says, "Vikrant Rona is an ambitious film that intends to tell an Indian story that will stand out across the globe. I'm glad to have been signed on for an action-adventure that is being envisaged on such a humongous scale. I'm truly excited and I hope it's the film that revives the spirit of theatres."



Kichcha Sudeepa on twitter said, 'Rarely do we end a film with the same vibe we would have started with. Everything and everyone around were so positive. Thanks to each member of Vikrant Rona for the warmth and love. Thanks Jacqueline for bringing in so much energy into the song and the film. Your dance did make me deliver a step or two too. Spread the warmth the way you always do.

The lavish sequence has been shot on humongous sets. More than 6 crores have been spent on the sequence with over 300 dancers also being a part of it. Choreographed by Jani master the song sequence is touted to be the biggest dance number of the year. Jaqueline is even expected to dub for her role in telugu.

Vikrant Rona is a multilingual action adventure that will see a 3-D release in 14 languages and 55 countries. Directed by Anup Bhandari, produced by Jack Manjunath and Shalini Manjunath (Shalini Artss), co-produced by Alankar Pandian (Invenio Films), music by B Ajaneesh Loknath, the film features sets designed by Shivkumar of the KGF fame, and William David as the DOP. It stars Kichcha Sudeepa, Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok and Jacqueline Fernandez.