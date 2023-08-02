Live
- ‘Bholaa Shankar’ clears censor; gets U/A certificate
- ‘Jailer’ showcase: Superstar at his best
- Why does Centre remain silent about its own debt, questions Mamata
- First argument on Codvaland autonomy at Karnataka HC on Thursday
- Ruckus in Jharkhand Assembly over bill to prevent paper leak, cheating in competitive exams
- IN-SPACe moots PPP model for earth observation satellite constellation for India
- Life Mission case: Supreme Court grants interim bail to Kerala CM's ex-aide on medical grounds
- YS Jagan reviews on Women and Child Welfare dept, stresses the health of children
- CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to present a ‘Dasara gift’ to Visakhapatnam people
- EC seeks political parties suggestions for free and fair electoral process
Superstar Rajinikanth‘s next outing “Jailer” once again made headlines. The makers dropped the “Jailer” showcase today. Naga Chaitanya launched the Telugu trailer. The showcase, which is over two minutes, introduces the world of Muthivel Pandian, played by Rajini.
Rajini suffers from a disease that makes him behave like a kitten. Rajini is shown as an innocent person initially, but he makes a solid transformation as he plunges into action and beats the henchmen black and blue. Superstar is at his absolute best in this showcase. His swag, style, and screen presence are superb. The movie seems to have comedy, too, amidst the heavy action sequences.
Ramya Krishna plays the wife of Rajini, while Tamannaah, Shiv Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa Menon play crucial roles. Mohanlal plays a cameo. “Jailer” will release in multiple languages on August 10th worldwide.