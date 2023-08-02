‘Jailer’ showcase: Superstar at his best

Superstar Rajinikanth‘s next outing “Jailer” once again made headlines. The makers dropped the “Jailer” showcase today. Naga Chaitanya launched the Telugu trailer. The showcase, which is over two minutes, introduces the world of Muthivel Pandian, played by Rajini.

Rajini suffers from a disease that makes him behave like a kitten. Rajini is shown as an innocent person initially, but he makes a solid transformation as he plunges into action and beats the henchmen black and blue. Superstar is at his absolute best in this showcase. His swag, style, and screen presence are superb. The movie seems to have comedy, too, amidst the heavy action sequences.

Ramya Krishna plays the wife of Rajini, while Tamannaah, Shiv Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa Menon play crucial roles. Mohanlal plays a cameo. “Jailer” will release in multiple languages on August 10th worldwide.







