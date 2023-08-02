‘Jailer’ team coming with a new trend; team to unleash ‘Showcase’

Superstar Rajinikanth’s “Jailer” is all set to open big at the box office. Even without the trailer, the USA bookings are on fire. The action entertainer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of “Kolamaavu Kokila” fame. After the chartbuster songs, the team is ready to launch something big today. The makers announced that the “Jailer Showcase” will be unleashed tomorrow. The update is expected to take the hype to the next level.

“Jailer” also features Mohanlal (cameo appearance), Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Naga Babu, Vinayakan, and Mirnaa Menon. The film is scheduled for a grand release on August 10th.