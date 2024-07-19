Janhvi Kapoor hospitalized for food poisoning; Boney Kapoor confirms

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been hospitalized due to severe food poisoning. The 27-year-old actress is currently receiving treatment at HN Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai.

Her father, renowned producer Boney Kapoor, confirmed the news and reassured fans about her condition. “Janhvi was admitted to the hospital due to food poisoning. She is stable now and is expected to be discharged in a day or two,” he said.

Janhvi had returned to Mumbai from Chennai on Tuesday. She started feeling unwell on Wednesday, which led her to reschedule her appointments. Her condition worsened on Thursday, necessitating her hospitalization.

The actress has been juggling a busy schedule, promoting her upcoming film "Ulajh" and working on her Telugu debut "Devara Part 1" alongside Jr NTR. Additionally, she is filming for Karan Johar’s "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" with Varun Dhawan. Despite her hectic work commitments, she recently attended the Ambani wedding.

Doctors have assured that Janhvi is expected to make a full recovery and will likely be discharged soon. Fans can rest easy knowing that the actress is receiving the necessary medical attention and is on the path to a speedy recovery.