Japan to Tiger 3, Pippa to Ghoomer: Latest Movies and OTT Releases for This Weekend





As the festive season unfolds, get ready for a cinematic treat like never before! This Diwali week is all set to dazzle you with a spectacular lineup of theatrical releases and OTT premieres that promise non-stop entertainment. Let's dive into the exciting world of movies and series awaiting you:

In Theatres:

Japan (Tamil film – Telugu dub) – November 10: Immerse yourself in the captivating world of Japan, a Tamil film with a Telugu dub that is set to enthral audiences from November 10.

Jigarthanda Double X (Tamil film – Telugu dub) – November 10: Brace yourselves for the intense drama of Jigarthanda Double X, a Tamil film with a Telugu dub, releasing on November 10.

Bandra (Malayalam film) – November 10: Explore the intriguing tale of Bandra, a Malayalam film hitting the screens on November 10, promising a cinematic experience like no other.

Deepavali (Telugu film) – November 11: Celebrate Deepavali, the festival of lights, with the Telugu film Deepavali, releasing on November 11, and illuminate your Diwali celebrations.

Tiger 3 (Hindi film – Telugu dub) – November 12: Salman Khan roars back into action with Tiger 3, a Hindi film with a Telugu dub, releasing on November 12. Get ready for adrenaline-pumping action and thrilling suspense!

On OTT Platforms:

Prime Video:

Pippa (Hindi film) – November 10: Dive into the historical drama of Pippa, a Hindi film premiering on November 10 exclusively on Prime Video. Experience a gripping storyline and stellar performances that will keep you hooked.

Disney Plus Hotstar:

Label (Tamil web series) – November 10: Embark on a thrilling journey with Label, a Tamil web series streaming from November 10 on Disney Plus Hotstar. Get ready for suspense, drama, and edge-of-your-seat moments.

ZEE5:

Ghoomer (Hindi film) – November 10: Experience the magic of Ghoomer, a Hindi film premiering on November 10 on ZEE5. Get lost in the enchanting world of cinema with this mesmerizing story.

Aha:

The Road (Tamil film – Telugu dub) – November 10: Hit the road with The Road, a Tamil film with a Telugu dub, streaming on Aha from November 10. Prepare for an exhilarating ride filled with twists and turns.

ETV Win:

Boys Hostel (Telugu dubbed version of Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare) – November 10: Laugh your heart out with Boys Hostel, the Telugu dubbed version of Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, streaming from November 10 on ETV Win. Get ready for a rib-tickling comedy that will leave you in splits.

Get set to make this Diwali week unforgettable with these exciting releases both in theatres and on OTT platforms. Grab your popcorn and get ready for an entertainment-filled extravaganza!