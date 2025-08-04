‘Jatadhara’ First poster promises a haunting clash of divine & dark forces

The makers of Jatadhara have unveiled the film’s main poster, offering a riveting glimpse into a high-concept mythic universe. Produced by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora under Ess Kay Gee Entertainment, the film stars Telugu actor Sudheer Babu and Bollywood’s Sonakshi Sinha in powerful, never-seen-before avatars.

A mythic supernatural epic rooted in Indian lore, Jatadhara promises a blend of mythology and cutting-edge cinematic storytelling. The poster sets the tone with a blazing trident piercing stormy skies, as Sudheer Babu's warrior stands ready for battle, under the shadow of Lord Shiva’s mighty silhouette. Below, an eerie, upside-down realm reveals the Dhanapisachini — a demonic guardian of cursed treasure — promising a haunting clash of divine and dark forces.

Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, the film is expected to be a visual spectacle powered by world-class VFX, AI-enhanced narratives, and a gripping screenplay. The teaser is set to drop on August 8, 2025.

Produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Prerna Arora, and others, Jatadhara marks Prerna’s second collaboration with Zee after Rustom. With her track record of backing impactful films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman, the film adds to her legacy of commercial yet meaningful cinema.

Jatadhara is more than a movie—it’s the beginning of a cinematic universe.