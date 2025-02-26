Jeevan Kumar’s ‘Wignan Kumar’ Poster Unveiled

'Santhana Prapthirasthu' features Vikranth and Chandini Chowdary in the lead roles. The film is being produced by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy and Nirvi Hariprasad Reddy under the banners of Madhura Entertainment and Nirvi Arts. Directed by Sanjeev Reddy, known for his work on 'ABCD' starring Allu Sirish and the web series 'Aha Naa Pellanta' with Raj Tarun, this film promises to be an exciting family entertainer. The screenplay is written by Sheikh Dawood Ji, who has previously penned scripts for films like 'Venkatadri Express,' 'Express Raja,' and 'Ek Mini Katha.'

Today, the character poster of Jeevan Kumar’s role, Wignan Kumar, was unveiled. Wignan is a project manager who, despite not knowing English, leads his team. The poster hints at the humor and challenges that arise from his lack of English proficiency and how it affects the employees working under him. It will be interesting to see how Wignan Kumar navigates his role and the problems his team faces due to this. It’s another entertaining character for Jeevan Kumar.

Director Sanjeev Reddy is bringing an engaging narrative to the screen by addressing a contemporary issue through the story. With growing curiosity among the audience, 'Santhana Prapthirasthu' is all set for a grand theatrical release soon.