‘K-Ramp’ promises fun entertainment

Successful actor Kiran Abbavaram is set to entertain audiences in the upcoming film ‘K-Ramp’. The movie is jointly produced by prominent production houses Hasya Movies and Rudransh Celluloid, with rising producers Razesh Danda and Shiva Bommak supporting the project. Directed by Jains Nani, ‘K-Ramp’ is slated for a grand theatrical release on October 18, coinciding with the Diwali festival.

In a recent interview, director Jains Nani shared insights into the film. “We chose the title ‘K-Ramp’ because it fits the story and the hero’s character, Kumar. While some might assume it’s a vulgar term, we never intended it that way. The character faces various challenges, and the term 'ramp' aligned perfectly with his journey. Other titles were considered, but this one was catchy and memorable,” he explained.

Addressing concerns about the trailer, Nani said, “Although a few lines may seem edgy, ‘K-Ramp’ is very much a family film. Our aim is to attract youth first, as they will bring their families to theatres. The story is relatable for all audiences. While some films rely on isolated ‘moments’, ‘K-Ramp’ has a solid storyline with engaging sequences. The interval block will also be a surprise.”

Nani shared details about the film’s preparation. “I studied at IIT Madras, where I made short films that encouraged me to step into Tollywood. Kiran Abbavaram’s involvement helped refine the script based on his energy and body language. During scripting, he contributed ideas without interfering. We completed shooting in 47 days with no wastage,” he said.

The heroine, Yukti, underwent workshops and rehearsals to perfectly fit her role. “The first half focuses on the hero, while the second half highlights the heroine. Both have strong performance arcs, ensuring audiences stay engaged,” added Nani.

The film introduces freshness through its Kerala backdrop, bringing in new visuals, local flavor, and unique humor. The background score incorporates Kerala’s musical elements, complementing the three songs in the movie.

Nani concluded, “With tough competition this Diwali, our teaser and trailer have already received a strong response. We invite audiences to theatres for guaranteed fun. Kamalini Jethmalani appears in a small guest role with hilarious scenes alongside Naresh. Personally, I love energetic, fun-filled films, and ‘K-Ramp’ delivers just that. Some new projects are in discussion, which I will reveal after the release.”

With its blend of comedy, drama, and engaging storytelling, ‘K-Ramp’ promises to be a fun-filled cinematic experience for both youth and family audiences.