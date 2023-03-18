Kabzaa Day 1 Box Office Collection: Upendra and Sudeep's Film Starts Slow, Earns Rs 11 Crore

The movie Kabzaa, which features popular actors Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep, was released in theaters on Friday. However, despite the two stars headlining the film, it has only managed to cross the Rs 10 crore mark. According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs 11.01 crore on its opening day.

Kabzaa was released alongside two Hindi films, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and Zwigato, and it is also facing stiff competition from the movie Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar, which was released on March 8.

When compared to Sudeep's Vikrant Rona, Kabzaa has vastly underperformed. Vikrant Rona, which was released in 2022, opened to Rs 35 crores and became the third highest-grossing Kannada film at the time of its release.

Directed by R Chandru, Kabzaa was released in five languages: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The movie also features Shiva Rajkumar, Shriya Saran, Sudha, Murali Sharma, Nawab Shah, and Suneel Puranik, among others.