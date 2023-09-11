Live
- BJP government spent Rs 4,100cr for G20 Summit, says Congress
- L-G slams Delhi govt for constitution of SMHA
- Abhishek Banerjee being unnecessarily harassed, says Mamata
- SC urged to take suo moto cognizance on rising stray dogs attacks
- TDP’s Andhra bandh continues amid tension, arrests
- Anantapur-Puttaparthi : The bandh call given by TDP protesting the arrest of their president evoked mixed response here on Monday.
- Manjari Fadnnis reveals her go-to thing when she is stressed
- Bajaj Allianz Life Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Now Open to All Investors NFO period from 11th to 25th September, 2023
- Rupee falls 1 paisa to 83.03 against US dollar
- Nifty scales 20K mount, Sensex regains 67K level as stocks extend rally to 7th day
Just In
Kalanithi Maran win hearts with a noble gesture
“Jailer” marked the comeback of Superstar Rajinikanth. The lost box office glory of Superstar was witnessed through this flick.
“Jailer” marked the comeback of Superstar Rajinikanth. The lost box office glory of Superstar was witnessed through this flick. In every territory, “Jailer” had a phenomenal run. The action entertainer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamaavu Kokila fame. Now the film is rocking on OTT, too.
The grand success meet of “Jailer” was held in Chennai, and the noble gesture of the producer Kalanithi Maaran at the event won the hearts of many. He felicitated more than 300 people who had worked on the film with gold coins. Earlier, Rajini, Anirudh, and Nelson were also given costly gifts and extra amount by the producer.
“Jailer” had the cameos of Mohanlal and Shiv Rajkumar. The biggie also featured Tamanaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Jackie Shroff, Mirnaa Menon, Sunil, Naga Babu, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi in other vital roles. Anirudh Ravichander composed the tunes.