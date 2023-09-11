Kalanithi Maran win hearts with a noble gesture

“Jailer” marked the comeback of Superstar Rajinikanth. The lost box office glory of Superstar was witnessed through this flick. In every territory, “Jailer” had a phenomenal run. The action entertainer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamaavu Kokila fame. Now the film is rocking on OTT, too.

The grand success meet of “Jailer” was held in Chennai, and the noble gesture of the producer Kalanithi Maaran at the event won the hearts of many. He felicitated more than 300 people who had worked on the film with gold coins. Earlier, Rajini, Anirudh, and Nelson were also given costly gifts and extra amount by the producer.

“Jailer” had the cameos of Mohanlal and Shiv Rajkumar. The biggie also featured Tamanaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Jackie Shroff, Mirnaa Menon, Sunil, Naga Babu, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi in other vital roles. Anirudh Ravichander composed the tunes.

Mr.Kalanithi Maran felicitated more than 300 people who worked for #Jailer with gold coins today. #JailerSuccessCelebrations pic.twitter.com/qEdV8oo6dB — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 10, 2023



