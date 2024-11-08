'Kanguva' pre release event looks star-studded

Suriya's upcoming period action film "Kanguva", directed by Siva, is all set for a massive worldwide theatrical release on November 14. The prestigious project, featuring Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in key roles, is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, Vamsi, and Pramod under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations. The film is set to release in multiple languages, with Mythri Movie Distributors handling the Nizam region.

The grand pre-release event was held in Hyderabad, with celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli gracing the occasion as the chief guest. During his speech, Rajamouli expressed his admiration for Suriya, stating, “Suriya is the hero who inspired me to think beyond Telugu cinema. His efforts to promote his films in multiple languages have always been remarkable. I regret that we couldn't collaborate in the past, but I hope for future opportunities.” Rajamouli praised the film's stunning visuals, urging audiences to experience "Kanguva" on the big screen.

The film’s writer, RakenduMouli, who penned three songs and dialogues, shared his excitement, stating, “It’s an honor to see my name alongside Suriyagaru’s. Director Siva's vision is extraordinary, and 'Kanguva' is a film that deserves to be celebrated in theaters.”

DOP VetriPalaniswamy revealed that the film was shot in rare, challenging locations, adding, “We aimed for a technically superior film, inspired by Rajamouligaru’s standards.”

Producers from UV Creations and Studio Green expressed confidence in the film's success, with Dil Raju highlighting, “This is one of the most anticipated films not just in Tamil but also in Telugu.”

Director Siva said that ‘Kanguva,’ will be a visual feast. “The story, set a thousand years ago, captures the relationships, love, revenge, and struggles between five tribes in a raw and rustic manner.”

Adding to the excitement, Suriya thanked the cast, crew, and fans for their unwavering support. He revealed, “Working on ‘Kanguva’ for two years was a transformative experience. The film has several surprises, and I can't wait for audiences to enjoy it.”

Suresh babu, Allu Aravind, Boyapati Srinu, Siddhu JOnnalagadda, Vishwak Sen also attended the event. Kanguva" promises a grand cinematic experience, combining epic storytelling, powerful performances, and stunning visuals. Fans can look forward to a Diwali treat when it hits theaters on November 14.