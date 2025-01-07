Kanguva Surprises as It Enters the 2025 Oscar Race; Other Indian Films Shortlisted

Despite being a box-office failure, the Tamil film Kanguva has surprisingly entered the Oscar race, competing for Best Film. On January 7, 2025, the Academy announced its list of eligible films for the 97th Academy Awards, with Kanguva included. The Oscar ceremony will be held in two months.

Other Indian films shortlisted for the 2025 Oscars are Aadu Jeevan, Santosh, Swatantrya Veera Savarkar, and All We Imagine as Light.

Kiran Rao's Lapatha Ladies was also in the race but did not make the shortlist.In the film industry, simply being in the Oscar race is considered a major achievement, even if a film does not win.

Kanguva director Shiva, who wrote the script based on a conflict between five tribes from the time of primitive humans thousands of years ago, faced disappointment with the film’s performance at the box office. While Suriya’s performance received praise, the film’s story and narration failed to leave a strong impact.

Kanguva is a period action film starring Suriya in the lead role, with Disha Patani as the heroine and Bobby Deol as the antagonist. Directed by Shiva, the film was produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, Vamsi, and Pramod under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations.

Released nationwide on November 14, 2024, Kanguva left many viewers shocked due to the extreme loudness in the movie. However, the film impressed with Devi Sri Prasad’s music and the cinematography, especially the way the wilderness was portrayed.

Despite some criticisms, Kanguva is being considered for an Oscar nomination due to its visuals and cinematography. Some film enthusiasts have expressed surprise that Kanguva made it to the Oscar shortlist, while others have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their satirical reactions.