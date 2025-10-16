Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Box Office Day 15 – Total Collection Hits ₹481 Cr

Kantara: A Legend Chapter‑1 has been doing very well at the box office. It continues to draw audiences, showing strong staying power even after two weeks.

15‑Day Collection & Performance

After 14 days, the film had earned about ₹476.40 crore in India (net). On the 15th day, it made an additional ₹5.22 crore across all languages. This brings the total to ₹481.62 crore (India net) over 15 days.

The film continues to attract viewers. Its Kannada version performed particularly well in evening shows in cities. The occupancy rates vary across regions and languages like Kannada, Telugu, and others.

Film Details

Director: Rishab Shetty

Producer: Hombale Films

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram