Karthik Rathnam speaks high about ‘Changure Banguraraja’

Concept based film 'Changure Banguraraja' under Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's production banner RT Team Works is coming to the audiences on September 15. Directed by Satish Varma, the film is produced by Ravi Teja in association with Frame By Frame Pictures. Karthik Ratnam of 'C/o Kancharapalem' and 'Narappa' fame is playing the lead role while Goldie Nissi is the heroine. Ravi Babu and Satya are playing pivotal roles in this movie. Swetha Kakarlapudi and Shalini Nambu are the creative producers of this film.



The promotional content of this movie which has already been released has increased the curiosity about the movie with good response. On the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi on September 15, 'ChangureBanguraaja' is hitting theatres. Protagonist Karthik Ratnam shares his happiness with Hans India on being part of the film.

Tell us about 'Changure Banguraraja.'

'Changure Banguraaja' is a wholesome family entertainer. Comedy Thrill Action is all there. It is a movie that can be watched comfortably with the whole family without any problem.

How did this project go?

When I was doing 'Narappa', Satish worked as associate director for that film. We travelled closely for about a month or two. Till then I have done all serious roles. But Satish was impressed with my comedy and then he told this story. We wanted to do it anyway. Turned for the producers. One day Satish called and said our film is okay.

When I got to know that Mass Maharaja Ravi Tejais producing it, it made me very excited.

How did it feel to play a full-length role for the first time in Ravi Teja's production?

It was a great pleasure to work in his production. Ravi Teja inspired me to become an actor. I thought it was enough to see him from a distance. Making a film in his production is an indescribable feeling.

You have done a lot of serious roles. How did it feel to do an entertainer like this for the first time?

In earlier serious roles, modulation, dialogue, look and voice all had to be suitable for those roles. In this case, it is enough to be what I am naturally. It seemed very easy to me. Comedy is said to be very difficult. But if the writing is good, it can be done easily.

Tell us about your role in the film.

Bangaraju's role in this is very commercial. He works only if money is given. But this is also due to the events that happened in his life. We worked on what kind of body language is required for such a character and designed it.

This is your first film as a solo lead. Will you go as a solo hero? Will you do other roles too?

I came to act in movies. As an actor I will do the role I like. I think the more films you do, the better you will be known.

Tell us about your future projects.

The movie 'Sriranganeethulu' is ready for release. Prakash Raj and AL Vijay are producing a movie together and I will be seen in the Telugu version of this.