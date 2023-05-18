‘Kaveri Galila’ song from ‘Malli Pelli’ gets tremendous response

Navrasaraya Dr Naresh VK’s golden jubilee project ‘Malli Pelli’ is creating huge buzz. The movie has a unique story, following Pavitra Lokesh as the female lead. Mega maker, MS Raju is directing this family entertainer and Naresh himself is producing it under the Vijaya Krishna Movies banner.

The promotion activities for the movie are already in full swing. The first look, glimpses, teasers, songs which were released gets a tremendous response. Recently, ‘Kaveri Galila’ song was released from this film.

Suresh Bobbili composed this heart touching melodious tune which is sung by Naresh Iyer, and the main attraction of the song is the lyrics, which is given by Anantha Sriram. The chemistry of Naresh and Pavitra looks beautiful in this song.

Suresh Bobbili and Aruldev composed the music for this film, cinematography is done by MN Bal Reddy, edited by Junaid Siddique and Bhaskar Mudavat is the production designer of the film.

Jayasudha and Sarathbabu are playing key roles in this film, along with Vanitha Vijayakumar, Ananya Nagella, Roshan, Ravivarma, Annapurna, Bhadram, Yuktha, Praveen Yandamuri, Madhu and others in this film. The movie will hit theatres on May 26.