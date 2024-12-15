Keerthy Suresh and Anthony Thattil Tie the Knot in a Christian Ceremony

Actress Keerthy Suresh, who rose to fame with her role in Mahanati, recently married her long-time boyfriend, Anthony Thattil, in a Christian wedding ceremony. After their traditional Hindu wedding in Goa on December 12, the couple also celebrated their love through a Christian wedding, which has captured the attention of fans and celebrities alike.

The intimate ceremony, attended by only close family and friends, took place after their Hindu wedding, where they exchanged vows and rings. The Christian ceremony featured the couple sharing a kiss, exchanging rings, and enjoying a joyful dance together. Pictures and videos from this special occasion have gone viral on social media, with fans, celebrities, and well-wishers showering the newlyweds with congratulations.

Keerthy Suresh and Anthony Thattil, who have been friends for nearly 15 years, shared their journey of love through social media. Keerthy posted a photo with Anthony during their Diwali celebrations, expressing that their friendship, which started in school, had grown into a deep love over the years. From their school days to college, their bond has only strengthened, culminating in their marriage.

Anthony Thattil comes from a business family with ventures in Kochi and Chennai, while Keerthy Suresh continues to shine in her career. The actress is set to make her Bollywood debut with Baby John, which stars Varun Dhawan and is slated for a Christmas release on December 25.

The couple's wedding celebrations have been a joyous occasion for their fans, and the couple’s journey together is being eagerly followed as they step into this new chapter of their lives.