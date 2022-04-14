KGF 2 LIVE UPDATES: Fans going crazy on Yash's Latest movie

K.G.F: Chapter 2 is a 2022 Indian Kannada-language period action film written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. The second installment of the two-part series is a sequel to the 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. Chapter 2 was one of the highly anticipated Indian films of 2022.

Neel retained the technicians from its predecessor with Bhuvan Gowda handling the cinematography and Ravi Basrur scoring the music for the soundtrack and the film's background. The film was theatrically released on Today in Kannada along with the dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. It is also the first Kannada film to release in IMAX.







