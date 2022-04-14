KGF 2 LIVE UPDATES: Fans going crazy on Yash's Latest movie
K.G.F: Chapter 2 is a 2022 Indian Kannada-language period action film written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. The second installment of the two-part series is a sequel to the 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. Chapter 2 was one of the highly anticipated Indian films of 2022.
Neel retained the technicians from its predecessor with Bhuvan Gowda handling the cinematography and Ravi Basrur scoring the music for the soundtrack and the film's background. The film was theatrically released on Today in Kannada along with the dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. It is also the first Kannada film to release in IMAX.
Live Updates
Done with the movie ... One word masterpiece .. This is not just a mass film .. This is a masterpiece in every sense . No body could have done this except prashanth neel and YASH ... This is a monster film blended with emotional storyline .... #KGFChapter2 #YashBOSS𓃵 #Srinidhi— Mohith D (@mohith_d14) April 14, 2022
KGF Chapter 3 #KGF3 #KGFChapter2 #KGF #YashBOSS𓃵 #KGF2InCinemas #kgf2 pic.twitter.com/gDSN7a653E— Movie Updates (@CDailyhunt) April 14, 2022
#KGFChapter2 what have you guys done @prashanth_neel @TheNameIsYash n Team. PHENOMENAL. Speechless. Respect 🙏— Karthik (@cartic07) April 14, 2022
Yash is going to be next big thing in Indian Cinema.#KGFChapter2— Chetan Joshi (@joshichetan08) April 14, 2022
RECORDS RECORDS.... ROCKY BHAI DON'T LIKE IT....— ಚೇತನ್ /chethan (@chethu1947) April 14, 2022
BUT RECORDS LIKE ROCKY 🔥#KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/KX7CxXz3gC
This is WorldClass !! The term Movie is redefined ,hope OSCAR awards should be replaced as KGF awards #KGF2 #HombaleFilms #PrashantNeel #BhuvanGowda— suhas (@suhas__raj) April 14, 2022
Ond sala nodid aithu. 2nd time innenu swalpa dingalalli🥵💥🤯🔥#KGFChapter2#KGF3 #Kgf2@TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms hatsoff🙏 pic.twitter.com/ksEevypaOU— Yesaralli yenide (@changlugunglu18) April 14, 2022
KGF 2 NEXT LEVEL MOVIE , 100 days pakka ,yela record piece piece@TheNameIsYash 🔥🔥 @SrinidhiShetty7 #KGFChapter2— Rahul Gowda (@itzRahulGowda) April 14, 2022
The ground level buzz that #KGFChapter2 had was second to none. Now seeing it breaking all records doesn't surprise me...— Asif Raza (@ASIFCR75) April 14, 2022
#KGFChapter2 Pakka Mass Entertainment 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/AthuZO1rko— vickymano (@vickymano1) April 14, 2022