Kollywood: The world is reeling under the adverse effects of the deadly COVID19 pandemic and almost every sector has been badly hit. Movie industry too is no exception. While some producers are wondering when the theatres would open up for business, a few others are going the OTT way to ensure their movie at least gets a digital release and also gets them minimum ROI.

On the other hand, a few actors too are being sensitive towards filmmakers. Realising the hardships the pandemic has put them through, several actors are voluntarily coming forward to ease their burden.

We already told you that Kollywood director Ajay gnanamuthu agreed to take a 50% pay cut to ensure producers did not suffer any losses. On the other hand, there were also talks about Thalapathy Vijay agreeing for a 20pc pay cut. Now, the latest we hear is that two leading ladies in Kollywood too have joined the bandwagon.

They are among the celebrities coming forward to help production houses which are struggling due to the pandemic. As per reports, South cinema's leading ladies Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh have decided to slash their remuneration for the upcoming Kamal Hassan's movie Indian 2 produced by Lyca productions. It appears they are inspired by Thalapathy Vijay.

It may be recalled that Kajal Aggarwal had accepted to go in for a pay cut in her remuneration for the movie "Aacharya" in which chiranjeevi is in the lead role. Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 which is one of the most anticipated sequels in the Tamil film industry, has been facing a lot of obstacles. Firstly the earlier production house which made Indian was making Indian 2. But later the project was taken over by Lyca productions.

Kamal Haassan had to undergo a knee surgery and as a result, the film shooting was stalled in the earlier stages itself. Besides, three crew members lost their lives on the sets of this movie after a crane crash. Now, it is now learnt that the working of this film will be resumed once covid menace has subsided.

'Indian' which was made in 1996 had the story of a freedom fighter who rebelled against the corruption in the society. Now Indian 2 will be helmed by Shankar which has Kamal Haassan in the lead role.