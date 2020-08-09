Anushka Sharma all praise for Malayalam film

The business potential of southern films is not just remakes or dubbing ventures to be screened across satellite movie channels anymore. With directors like Anurag Kashyap training his eyes on Tamil and Malayalam films, acting in a few recent ones and co-producing a few, things are on a different trajectory.

Anushka Sharma, who made waves with her latest venture 'Bulbbul' on the OTT platform is now the latest convert into the southern cause. In one of her recent tweets, she has heaped praise on the Malayalam hit film 'Kumbalangi Nights', a very different story about four brothers who shape up their own lives after a tortuous childhood.

A major hit, it has impressed the heroine of ' Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. Looks like the pandemic has opened up a different path for celluloid productions in our part of the world.