Director Vetri Duraisamy Found Dead Nine Days After Car Accident

The film industry mourns the loss of one of its brightest stars as director Vetri Duraisamy's journey comes to a tragic end. Known for his remarkable contributions to Tamil cinema, Vetri's untimely demise has left a void in the hearts of many.

Vetri, the son of former Chennai City Mayor Saidai Duraisamy, embarked on a journey from Shimla to Spiti, seeking inspiration and adventure. However, fate had other plans. On a fateful day in February, Vetri's vehicle veered off course, plummeting into the Sutlej river in Kinnaur district. What started as a journey of exploration turned into a nightmare, leaving Vetri's loved ones reeling in shock.

In the aftermath of the accident, the search for Vetri became a race against time. Despite the tireless efforts of search and rescue teams, including the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Vetri remained missing, leaving his family and friends gripped by fear and uncertainty.

As days turned into weeks, hope began to wane. Saidai Duraisamy, a father consumed by grief, offered a substantial reward for any information leading to his son's whereabouts. The gesture spoke volumes about a father's love and the lengths he would go to in order to find his child.

Despite the overwhelming odds, the search continued. Traces of human brain matter, believed to belong to Vetri, were discovered near the riverbanks, offering a glimmer of hope to those holding out for a miracle. DNA testing and meticulous examination followed, but the outcome remained uncertain.

Then, on a solemn Monday, a breakthrough finally came. Divers from the Mahin Nag Association located Vetri's lifeless body, bringing an end to the agonizing wait. His remains were transported to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGCMH) in Shimla for examination, providing a semblance of closure to his grieving family.

The news of Vetri Duraisamy's passing sent shockwaves through the film industry and beyond. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences, recognizing the profound loss of a talented filmmaker and beloved son.