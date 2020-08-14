Thalapathy Vijay's Die-Hard Fan Ends Life, #RIPBala Trends On Twitter

Kollywood actor Vijay is one of the most sought after actors in the industry and he is known as Thalapthy by his fans. His fans spare no chance to trend some hashtag or the other to keep the actor in the news. However, today was a regrettable day for both fans and the Tamil actor as one of Vijay's die hard fans committed suicide. The hashtag #RIPBala started trending on social media in no time.

Vijay, one of the highest paid artistes in Kollywood has been delivering back to back hits entertaining his fans over the years. His previous movie, a sports drama, Bigil directed by Atlee became the highest grossing movie in 2019. While the actor is on a high and basking in the glory of his success, the news of his fan's death came as a shock to him. We hear he is deeply disturbed by the news.

While there has been a spate of suicides in the recent past mainly involving celebrities, this is the first time the news of a fan dying has made it to the headlines. Celebrities and fans have flooded Twitter with their condolence messages for the departed soul as well his family.

Vijay will be next seen in Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film features Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi among others in key roles. The film is all set to hit theatres soon as they resume business.