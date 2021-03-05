Varalaxmi's Reaction To Keerthy Suresh's Advance Birthday Wish

Kollywood actress Varalaxmi who is the beloved daughter of actor Sarath Kumar and Chaaya was born on March 5 in the year 1985. This South Indian actress will be completing her 36 years today that is on March 5.

Her friends and well wishers from the film fraternity have been sending birthday greetings to the actress who is celebrating her birthday with full zeal. National award winner Keerthy Suresh had sent her birthday wishes two days in advance. "Happy birthday Varalaxmi. Let this year bring happiness to you," thus had posted the actress.

Varalaxmi who had responded to her post, has thanked the star for her wishes, besides reminding the actress that her birthday falls on March 5!

Currently, Keerthy Suresh is busy working in several movies. Recently, she completed her work for Mahesh Babu starrer "Sarkari Vaaru Paata" in Dubai. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh's father Suresh Kumar has denied the rumours that Keerthy Suresh would be marrying a Tamil music director by name Anirudh Ravichandran.

Several photos of the actress with Anirudh Ravichandran together were doing the rounds on social media. Keerthy Suresh's father, who angrily reacted to these rumours, has said that this news is entirely baseless. "This is the third time such a news is being published. It is entirely false," asserted her father about the marriage rumours.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh is currently busy working in movies like "Sarkari vaaru Paata", "Good Luck Sakhi", "Rangde", "Aina ishtam Nuvvu", "Annathhe" , "Saani Kayidam" , "Marakkar" and "Vaashi" Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam movies respectively.

