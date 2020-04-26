Vijay's Master On OTT Platform, Truth or Rumour?

Covid19, the deadly virus has brought a certain kind of uncertainty in life. While the state governments have been postponing the lockdown period over and over, people are not sure when things will get back to normalcy. This has prompted several people to resort to extreme measures. An industry that is badly hit by this development is the film industry. While those who have postponed the shooting are taking it easy, producers of those who spent a lot and were expecting to get their ROI after its theatrical release in April are a disappointed lot. They are not sure when the theatres will open up again and see normal crowd.

Bollywood makers released Irrfan Khan's much awaited Angrezi Medium on Hotstar after they released there was no point in waiting. The same happened to Suriya's production venture Ponmagal Vanthal, a courtroom drama starring Jyothika, Bhagyaraj and Parthipan in key roles.

Now, a latest rumour doing the rounds suggest that Lokesh Kanagaraj's much awaited movie Master too will straight hit the digital platforms instead of theatres. This piece of news has created a lot of confusion among theatre owners who were betting big on Master, a big ticket movie, to become a money spinner. Besides, they are already angry that 2D Entertainment decided to release Ponmagal Vanthal on OTT platforms. Now, when a source contacted a person close to the unit of Master, the person is said to have dismissed the reports as baseless rumours.

We already know that the makers some days back released a poster of Master announcing that the arrival of Master in all the languages simultaneously soon after lockdown. So this news about Kollywood movie Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj releasing on OTT is merely a rumour and has no credence. wait for its theatrical release.

Master is one of the most anticipated big budget movies in Kollywood and stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role with Malavaika Mohanan playing the lead opposite him. Vijay sethupathi will be playing a baddie. the first look posters of both Vijay and Sethupathi are already a hit and people can't wait to catch the action on the big screen.

Stay tuned for updates.