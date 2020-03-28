Vijay's Master Team Making Full Use Of Coronavirus Lockdown

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Master with Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles is one of the most talked about movie in filmnagar circles. The Kollywood movie has been creating waves ever since it was announced. The movie crew recently wrapped up the shoot in Neyveli which created news for two reasons.



One, Vijay was summoned by the IT sleuths to chennai over alleged tax evasion (which was later clarified). Two, Vijay's selfie after winding up the shoot in Neyveli got record shares. Now, the film is making all the right noises.

April 9 had been locked for the theatrical release of the Tamil movie Master. However, owing to the coronavirus lockdown, the makers were forced to postpone the release.

But, now we hear that the makers have a release date in mind. Thanks to the lockdown, the makers can now fully focus on the post production work. If a source in the know is to be believed then the Master makers are wasting no time during the lockdown. They are making the most of the self quarantine period to finish the post production works of the movie. Isn't that a good new?

So, Vijay fans must be happy to know that soon as this trying times are over, Vijay will treat them to a grand release of his upcoming movie Master.

Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame. Meanwhile, the makers announced that Master album has received 100 million streams. What more could anyone ask for, yeah?