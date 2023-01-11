Vijay's Varisu Movie Locks its OTT Digital Streaming Partner

Varisu, starring Thalapathy Vijay, hit the theatres today. Rashmika Mandanna plays as the love interest in this Tamil film directed by Tollywood director Vamshi Paidipally.

Early screenings of the film have received positive reviews, and many fans can't wait to see their favourite actor in the leading role. The most recent information is that Varisu has locked its OTT partner. The latest buzz is that Amazon Prime Video has purchased the digital streaming rights of this film for a massive sum.

In this blockbuster, which Dil Raju heavily backed, Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sarathkumar, Khusbhu, and others had crucial roles. Film soundtracomposesethe music for this prestigious film of Dil Raju. This film will also release soon in the Telugu states with the title Varasudu.